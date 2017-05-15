Ultimate X Set For Impact (Video), Allie’s Pro Wrestling Journey (Video), More
– As seen above, the latest “Adaptation” video from The Fight Network and Impact Wrestling looks at Allie’s pro wrestling journey.
– Ultimate X with Impact X Division Champion Low Ki defending against Trevor Lee and Andrew Everett has been announced for this week’s Impact episode on POP TV. Below is a promo for the match:
Thursday Night: #Astonishing #AweInspiring #Stunning #Thrilling #HeartStopping IT IS #UltimateX @oneworldwarrior @TLee910 @_AndrewEverett pic.twitter.com/P0D9o6hfqs
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 14, 2017
– Impact’s Scott D’Amore wrote the following behind-the-scenes teasers on the company this weekend:
Today I'm gr8ful to be part of a great group of men & women who make up @IMPACTWRESTLING
2017 will go down as the year we #MakeImpactGreat
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) May 13, 2017
A beautiful and productive Saturday in Windsor. Lots of great steps taken for @IMPACTWRESTLING
Exciting things ahead!#MakeImpactGreat pic.twitter.com/oOFrkzwXpt
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) May 13, 2017