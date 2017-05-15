Ultimate X Set For Impact (Video), Allie’s Pro Wrestling Journey (Video), More

– As seen above, the latest “Adaptation” video from The Fight Network and Impact Wrestling looks at Allie’s pro wrestling journey.

– Ultimate X with Impact X Division Champion Low Ki defending against Trevor Lee and Andrew Everett has been announced for this week’s Impact episode on POP TV. Below is a promo for the match:

– Impact’s Scott D’Amore wrote the following behind-the-scenes teasers on the company this weekend:

Today I'm gr8ful to be part of a great group of men & women who make up @IMPACTWRESTLING

2017 will go down as the year we #MakeImpactGreat — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) May 13, 2017