Undertaker Attends Concert (Photo), Vince McMahon High On SmackDown Star, New WWE Ride Along

– The Undertaker made a rare public appearance on Saturday night as he attended a George Strait concert in Las Vega, Nevada with wife Michelle McCool and friends.

Doesn’t get much better…..Great friends & the King @georgestrait ! #goodtimes #blessed A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:00am PST

The Undertaker is slated to return to WWE television at the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw on January 22, 2018.

– Vince McMahon, who has never shown much support for Sami Zayn behind-the-scenes, may have changed his tune on the 33-year-old Canadian wrestler. The Word going around backstage is that McMahon loves Zayn’s heel character on SmackDown LIVE.

– A new episode of WWE Ride Along with Rusev and Lana, as well as Breezango, will air Monday night on the WWE Network after Raw goes off the air. Here is is the synopsis:

“While power couple Lana and Rusev test each other’s patience and devotion, the Fashion Police patrols the highway in search of crime!”