Unfortunate Braun Strowman Stat, Ric Flair – WWE Update

– After losing to Seth Rollins at WWE Clash of Champions, Braun Strowman has now been unsuccessful at winning the Universal Title on six different occasions in just over two years. The six events were as follows:
Summerslam 2017
No Mercy 2017
Royal Rumble 2018
Hell in a Cell 2018
Crown Jewel 2018
Clash of Champions 2019
– Despite his legal battle with WWE over “The Man” trademark, Ric Flair is scheduled for an appearance with his daughter Charlotte on Tuesday prior to Smackdown Live in Atlanta. Flair is also still scheduled for Friday Night Smackdown’s debut on FOX.
Join us here on 9/17 for a LIVE Twitter Q&A with @RicFlairNatrBoy & @MsCharlotteWWE! What do you want to ask the father-daughter duo? Tweet us using #AskTheFlairs. pic.twitter.com/shSpREmQnj
— Cricket Wireless (@Cricketnation) September 13, 2019