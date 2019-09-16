Unfortunate Braun Strowman Stat, Ric Flair – WWE Update

– After losing to Seth Rollins at WWE Clash of Champions, Braun Strowman has now been unsuccessful at winning the Universal Title on six different occasions in just over two years. The six events were as follows:

Summerslam 2017

No Mercy 2017

Royal Rumble 2018

Hell in a Cell 2018

Crown Jewel 2018

Clash of Champions 2019

– Despite his legal battle with WWE over “The Man” trademark, Ric Flair is scheduled for an appearance with his daughter Charlotte on Tuesday prior to Smackdown Live in Atlanta. Flair is also still scheduled for Friday Night Smackdown’s debut on FOX.