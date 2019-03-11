Unfortunate Rusev Stat, New WWE Crossover Revealed

– Andrew Feldman of ESPN.com noted the following about Rusev:

Rusev's loss on the WWE Fastlane kickoff show was his 17th straight PPV loss. According to ESPN Stats and Info, that ties the Great Khali for the longest PPV losing streak in WWE history. — Andrew Feldman (@AFeldmanESPN) March 10, 2019

– WWE announced the following:

WWE is teaming with ’80s icons, the Garbage Pail Kids, to give a new look to your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends. Superstars like Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey will get a GPK-style makeover for a new line of T-shirts and hats on WWEShop.com and Spencer’s.

WWE Shop will offer T-shirts for Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, John Cena, Seth Rollins and The Miz as “GPKs.”

WWE x GPK tees with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Randy Savage, Ric Flair, The Undertaker, The Ultimate Warrior and Andre the Giant will be available at Spencer’s starting March 21.

Collectible trading card packs will also be available for ordering on Topps.com, starting March 12.

