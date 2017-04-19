“Unseen Footage” From RAW Ring Collapse, Jerry Lawler Talks Andy Kaufman/WWE HOF, Total Divas

– WWE posted this “unseen footage” of the ring collapsing during the Braun Strowman vs. Big Show main event at Monday’s RAW in Columbus.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler discussed his legendary feud with Andy Kaufman on the latest episode of his “Dinner with The King” podcast, heard below. Co-host Glenn Moore sent word that the subject of Kaufman going into the WWE Hall of Fame came up. Lawler said:

“I think that without a doubt he does. Probably the main drawback, or main hold up, or resistance to that is the fact that Andy never had a match in WWE. There’s definitely a place for Andy, at least, in the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. That match that Andy and I had, it almost supersedes any organization. It was just about wrestling, in general. If you look back and really consider all the facts, that match was so important in the way wrestling evolved after. That was the beginning of sports entertainment. That was the first time that wrestling and the entertainment world collided head-to-head and wound up working together.”

Lawler also talked about how Vince McMahon Sr. turned down Kaufman’s idea, and later was told by Vince K. McMahon that he was jealous that Lawler was able to work with Kaufman and get all the publicity. He goes on to share audio from the beginning of his feud with Kaufman and how the match came to fruition.