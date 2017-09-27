Lana & Naomi Argue Over Tamina Video, Upcoming WWE Flashback Friday Themes, Daniel Bryan

– The Bella Twins posted this video of SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan reading to Birdie Joe and talking about his new book club that we posted about last week. Bryan mentions that some of the WWE Superstars are participating in the book club with him.

– This week’s “Flashback Friday” content on the WWE Network will focus on WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino for his birthday. Below are more upcoming “Flashback Friday” themes:

* October 6th: Today In History

* October 13th: Friday The 13th

* October 20th: WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall’s Birthday

* October 27th: Halloween Weekend

– Last night we posted the SmackDown Fallout video of Lana updating Tamina Snuka’s look as her Ravishing Journey to the SmackDown Women’s Title continues. Naomi wasn’t happy with Lana trying to change Tamina and took to Twitter to let it be known. She and Lana had the following exchange over the video:

Wth! @TaminaSnuka is already B.A.D.! @LanaWWE Stop trying to make her like your doughnut 🍩 bun head wearing a** 😡 https://t.co/VX9rqIJjSQ — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 27, 2017

Sis please!This is a #RavishingRevolution !Where we build each other up!Not a ex team member betraying & ATTACKING EACH OTHER like you did. https://t.co/5Yw2JFOknP — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) September 27, 2017

Bish! Let's get 1 thing straight…I am not your sis so stop ✋ https://t.co/3j3cxO4whs — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 27, 2017

Don't worry I was just mocking your stupid way of talking…. so settle your tea kettle https://t.co/kpJq51Imt4 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) September 27, 2017