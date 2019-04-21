Upcoming WWE Pay Per View Event Reportedly Canceled

WWE has canceled the WWE Backlash PPV which was scheduled for June 16th, 2019, SocalUncensored.com is reporting. The apparent reason for the cancellation is due to WWE moving the next Saudi Arabia show to June 7th and the company not wanting two big events so close together. The site also noted the following:

“It was also mentioned to us that some people didn’t think the optics of having a pay-per-view called Backlash immediately following what is likely to be another controversial event in Saudi Arabia would be good.”

WWE had created a webpage for the event at wwe.com/wwe-backlash-san-diego but the page now takes you to an “access denied” message rather than a 404 “page not found” message. It’s unknown if or when WWE will reschedule the PPV event.