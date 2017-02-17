Update: Nicole Bass Has NOT Passed Away Yet, Will Soon Be Taken Off Life Support

Nicole Bass has NOT passed away yet, despite reports — however, she’ll be taken off life support Friday because doctors say she’s currently brain dead, Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed.

Pro Wrestling Sheet spoke with a front desk employee at the hospital Bass is currently located in, who confirmed she’s there. Sources say her girlfriend put the word out today on Facebook though — before the ex-wrestler actually passed — because she felt as though Nicole was already gone.

The 52-year old was rushed to a hospital in New York over the weekend and put on life support, but right now there’s no word on what caused her to become unresponsive.

A source says doctors informed those at the hospital today that she suffered a heart attack, causing her to become brain dead — and there’s nothing else they can do to save her. The decision was made at that point to take Bass off life support, which will happen Friday evening.

No word on whether police are investigating just yet.