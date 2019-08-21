Update On AEW’s Scheduled Matches For October

AEW announced today that the first AEW Tag Team Champions will be crowned on the October 30th edition of AEW on TNT in Charleston, WV.

Here is the current lineup of AEW matches that are scheduled on TNT in October:

October 2nd in Washington, DC at the Capital One Arena (SOLD OUT)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Jon Moxley appearance

October 9th in Boston, MA at the Agganis Arena (SOLD OUT)

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party (AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament)

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

October 16th in Philadelphia, PA at the Liacouras Center (SOLD OUT)

* AEW World Championship Match

* AEW Women’s World Championship

October 23th in Pittsburgh, PA at the Petersen Events Center

* AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament semi-finals

* Jon Moxley in action

October 30th in Charleston, WV at the Charleston Coliseum

* First AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned

* Chris Jericho in action