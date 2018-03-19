Update On AJ Styles’ Injury

ORIGINAL: WWE held a live event on Friday in New York City, NY at the Madison Square Garden. At the event, the sports entertainment company did an angle that made fans believe that AJ Styles suffered a serious injury.

Styles was slated to tag up with Shinsuke Nakamura against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. However, the match never started due to the fact that Owens and Zayn attacked Styles and Nakamura from behind with Styles appearing to have a leg injury as a result of the attack. This led to one referee throwing up the “X” sign and Styles was helped to the back. This led to Nakamura defeating Owens in a singles match that saw the finish once Zayn interferes. Styles came back out with a steel chair and attacked Owens and Zayn.

Styles did not appear as scheduled at last night’s SmackDown live event in Odessa, TX. It was announced at the show that Styles was injured at Friday’s live event at Madison Square Garden. Styles not appearing at Saturday’s live event in would suggest that he suffered some sort of legitimate injury sometime during the past week and that WWE is giving him time off to recovery.

UPDATE: Pwinsider.com has confirmed that Styles is dealing with an injury but has yet to confirm exactly what the injury is. Styles is backstage at tonight’s Raw to get checked out by WWE doctors.

He’s slated to defend the WWE Title against Nakamura at WrestleMania 34.