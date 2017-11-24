Update On AJ Styles Possibly Retiring Soon

As previously noted, AJ Styles recently did an interview with TheBoxHouston.com and indicated that he could be retiring in a few years.

In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio from 2015, Styles mentioned that he wanted to retire by age 42:

“At 42, that’ll be 20 years for me. I think that’s a good stopping point, if I make it. You never know what will happen next. Blowing out my knee at this point in my career could be career-ending. I was planning on retiring early, but apparently IUDs don’t work for my wife.”

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Styles’ contract with WWE expires in early 2019 and Styles will be 41 by then. Meltzer noted, “But he’s making a ton of money right now and when you are, unless it’s an injury situation, the lure of one more year is pretty great.”