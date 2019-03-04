Update On Alicia Fox After Wrestling While Intoxicated

Arn Anderson was reportedly fired from WWE last month because he allowed Alicia Fox to wrestle at a live event while intoxicated.

According to a report by Wrestling Inc., Fox showed up intoxicated to a WWE Raw live event in Saginaw, Michigan on February 10. Anderson was the agent for her match and allowed her to wrestle. When word got to Vince McMahon he was furious, which led to his firing after working for the company since 2001.

Fightful then reported that Fox was offered rehab, but instead went absent to the extent that several people in WWE have no idea where she is. She has not wrestled since the incident, where she teamed with Mickie James and Nikki Cross in a losing effort against Bayley, Dana Brooke, and Natalya. Furthermore, Fox was not at Raw last week.

Fightful was told that Fox has been on “thin ice several times in the past.” One example cited is that the night before WrestleMania 34, Fox got into an argument with Ronda Rousey’s husband Travis Browne at the hotel where WWE talent was staying at. Click here to see video from the incident, which took place in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It was also noted that in 2017, Fox arrived over two hours late to a show when she was in line for a push.

In her first post since February 18, Fox posted the following on Instagram this afternoon: “#resilience /rəˈzilyəns/ noun 1. the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness And for those w your own opinion #nofoxgiven #fancy #mood #digitaldetox.”