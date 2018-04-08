Update On Alicia Fox Incident With Ronda Rousey’s Husband

As previously noted, The UK Sun reported that Alicia Fox had an argument with Ronda Rousey’s husband Travis Browne at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was told that Alicia Fox has been pulled from the women’s battle royal at Wrestlemania as a result of the incident. However, Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that Fox is still hasn’t been medically cleared to return and was not pulled due to the incident.

Shawn Valentino sent the following eyewitness report to ProWrestling.net:

“Yesterday, we were witnesses and participants of a near PR disaster when Alicia Fox and Ronda Rousey’s husband Travis Browne were in a heated argument. It was unclear what the riff was about, but it was an explosive situation, and it has made international news (UK Sun). Fox even started yelling at fans. ‘You pay to see me. I don’t pay to see you.’ Actually, her matches are the bathroom break or what we fast-forward through on the Network. When I tried to record the incident, she slapped my phone out of my hand. It was a chaotic scene involving the husband of one of Wrestlemania’s main eventers so it could result in repercussions for Fox.”