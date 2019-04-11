Update On All Elite Wrestling’s Possible TV Deal With Turner Networks

According to an insider with TheWrap.com, an All Elite Wrestling deal with Turner Networks is “definitely not signed.” Negotiations are reportedly ongoing but they are “pretty complex” and the deal is “not imminent.” The site noted that AEW might be available on streaming services and added the following:

“It is possible that the AEW series would not be year-round. That would likely be a combination of the newness of the league and its desire to be more wrestler-friendly than rival WWE, which has a punishing schedule for talent.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com addressed the situation:

“As of Sunday, there was no deal. Nobody has gotten back to me if that has changed.

What FRB reported was a likely scenario, but it’s not confirmed at all. Hopefully I’ll hear something tomorrow. If I hear nothing, it probably means the deal is done, but the last I heard from those who would be involved with those deals was yesterday and the subject never came up and it was about Daytona Beach, so it’s not like I’m out of contact. But the hope was to complete the deal by May for all the obvious reasons. But people have talked about the deal like it’s done at times since December, and I know of negotiations with other parties that were still going on and knew enough other stuff to know the deal wasn’t done, and don’t know this isn’t just another person who heard about the talks, the presumption of where it was going and when, but it’s no more done then it’s been all along.”