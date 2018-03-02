Update On Asuka’s WrestleMania 34 Opponent

Nia Jax was ready for Asuka last Sunday at WWE Elimination Chamber and it still wasn’t enough.

In a match where a victory would have landed Jax a guaranteed place in the Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania, “The Irresistible Force” found herself reduced to another notch in Asuka’s ever-expanding “win” column.

While it was implied that Asuka would be challenging Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship, that may not necessarily be the case.

WWE.com’s preview for last Monday’s Raw said that Asuka could still choose to face the SmackDown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 34:

“At Royal Rumble, Asuka triumphed over 29 other Superstars to win the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match and punch her ticket to WrestleMania 34. However, The Empress of Tomorrow opted to hold off until after WWE Elimination Chamber to choose whether she would face the SmackDown or Raw Women’s Champion at The Showcase of the Immortals. Enter Five Feet of Fury.

Last night, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss survived the menacing structure and now seems more confident than ever. Will Asuka finally choose to battle The Goddess of WWE, a Superstar she has already defeated? Or will she wait until SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte faces Ruby Riot at WWE Fastlane to make her final decision? The clock is ticking, and it is still not clear if anyone is ready for Asuka.”

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Asuka was slated to pick her WrestleMania 34 opponent on Raw, but WWE nixed the announcement right before the show. Instead, the self-proclaimed Goddess started the show by saying how proud she was of herself, for retaining the championship in her match inside the Elimination Chamber. After going on about how she would break Asuka’s winning streak at WrestleMania, the Empress herself came out to confront Bliss.

What followed was Bliss making fun of Asuka for her poor English. Jax then came out, followed by Bayley and Sasha Banks and a brawl ensued, which led to a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Asuka, Banks and Bayley beat the Raw Women’s Champion, Jax and James after “The Empress of Tomorrow” tapped Mickie out with a vicious armbar.

It now seems that WWE will have Asuka make her selection on the Raw after the March 11th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, where Flair is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ruby Riott.

According to Meltzer, the most recent WrestleMania plans for the women’s title matches were Asuka vs. Charlotte, and Bliss vs. Jax. However, he does not know where all that stands right now.

In a rematch from WWE Elimination Chamber, Asuka will take on Jax next Monday on Raw.