Update On Bayley’s Shoulder Injury and SummerSlam Status

It now appears unlikely that Bayley will challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam after suffering an injury to her right shoulder during a match against Nia Jax on Raw on Monday.

On Friday, Cathy Kelley reported in this video that the extent of her injury has not been determined due to swelling in and around the injured area. A conclusive diagnosis will be made on Monday at Raw in Toronto.

In WWE.com’s preview for Raw, an indication is given that Bayley won’t be wrestling at SummerSlam, or anytime soon for that matter.

Regarding the situation, WWE.com wrote, “Based on what we have seen, it doesn’t seem likely that The Huggable One will be getting back into the ring anytime soon.”

WWE.com also notes, “If Bayley is unable to compete at SummerSlam, who will challenge the so-called “Goddess of WWE” for her coveted championship? Hopefully, details will emerge on Raw.”