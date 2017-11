– After being attacked by Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan on last week’s episode of SmackDown LIVE, the announce team mentioned on last night’s show that Becky Lynch will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Lynch was written off television after being cast in WWE Studios’ The Marine 6 with The Miz and Shawn Michaels. Production for the film began on Monday in London.

– JBL celebrates his birthday today as the former WWE personality turns 51 years old.