Update On Big Cass Drama, Cryptic Message From EC3

– As previously noted, there were backstage issues with Big Cass at Saturday night’s WrestlePro event with Cass allegedly engaging in ‘aggressive and erratic’ behavior.

Fightful.com is reporting that police spoke with Joey Janella in regards to Cass making threats towards Janella. Janella apparently declined to press charges and stated that Cass needed to get professional help instead.

– EC3 wrote the following cryptic message on Twitter which led to people speculating about his status with WWE: