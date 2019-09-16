Update On Big Cass Following Saturday’s Night Incident

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com discussed the fallout from the Big Cass backstage incident at Saturday night’s WrestlePro event. Here is what Johnson said courtesy of RingsideNews.com:

“I spoke with several people who are close with Cass who spoke with him yesterday and basically he had a misstep and he took a huge step backwards in his personal issues and claimed the next day that he didn’t remember much of anything that had happened on Saturday and all we can do is wish him well and hope that things get better for him, because this is the second time now that his issues have brought him into a situation where they manifested themselves in front of the public eye.”

Pat Buck, who allegedly punched Cass during the incident, is starting his job as a WWE Producer and appeared on the Watch Along live stream during WWE Clash of Champions. There was a rib where Drake Maverick walked into the room and was scared of Buck.