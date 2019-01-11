Update On Bludgeon Brothers, Carmella Gets High Praise

– Erick Rowan, who suffered a torn biceps injury in August, has been at the Performance Center training for a return to the ring, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting. Luke Harper, who recently opted for wrist surgery with Rowan being out of action, is dealing with a longer recovery time than expected but Meltzer notes that ”he seems to be at least close to ready to return.”

– Former WWE star Lance Storm gave some high praise to Carmella for her performance on SmackDown Live this week: