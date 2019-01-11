Update On Bludgeon Brothers, Carmella Gets High Praise

– Erick Rowan, who suffered a torn biceps injury in August, has been at the Performance Center training for a return to the ring, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting. Luke Harper, who recently opted for wrist surgery with Rowan being out of action, is dealing with a longer recovery time than expected but Meltzer notes that ”he seems to be at least close to ready to return.”
– Former WWE star Lance Storm gave some high praise to Carmella for her performance on SmackDown Live this week:
. @CarmellaWWE gets a lot of flax, from online critics, for her work, so I think it’s worth mentioning that I thought she really held up her end of the main event 3 way this week on #SDLive Not sure fans appreciate how difficult this job is.
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 10, 2019