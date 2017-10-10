Update On Bradley Cooper Playing Vince McMahon, Sami Zayn’s Shocking Decision, Zack Ryder

– Bradley Cooper (Hangover, American Sniper) is waiting for an updated version of the screenplay for the Vince McMahon biopic, Pandemonium, before deciding if he wants to play the role of McMahon in the film, PWInsider.com is reporting. It was noted that the plan is to start filming in the spring of 2018, which is contingent on an approved finalized script and cast.

– Cathy Kelley’s latest video looks at the shocking decision by Sami Zayn that allowed Kevin Owens to overcome Shane McMahon in the Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell main event. She also noted AJ Styles’ appearance on Talking Smack and Styles being confused by Owens and Zayn’s relationship.

– In the latest edition of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, Long Island Iced-Z checks out his debut Funko Pop! vinyl figure at New York Comic Con.