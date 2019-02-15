Update On Bray Wyatt, NXT Stars Scheduled For SmackDown Events, Charlotte Flair

— Bray Wyatt has not been seen on WWE television since August, but according to a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the Raw Superstar is ‘very close’ to returning to the ring. Johnson was told that he is hoping to be medically cleared by WWE very soon.

There’s no word on why Wyatt has been sidelined after wrestling a few weeks ago. He worked three live events at the end of December, beating Baron Corbin in singles matches.

— Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com also reports that NXT Superstars Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane are scheduled to work some SmackDown live events in March.

Both Sane and LeRae competed in last month’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Both competitors were eliminated by Ruby Riott. Sane also worked two SmackDown live events this month — on February 2 and 3 — where she teamed up with Carmella to beat The IIconics.

— Charlotte Flair took Becky Lynch’s place in a highly anticipated WrestleMania 35 match against Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, and she’s not apologizing to anyone. The latest edition of WWE Now takes a look at Charlotte not caring about the backlash toward her.

