– Kofi Kingston is being advertised to have a “face to face” confrontation with Brock Lesnar on the October 25th Friday Night SmackDown event in Kansas City, MO.

– FOX News affiliates have been using storylines from this week’s RAW as news headlines to promote the debut of Friday Night Smackdown.