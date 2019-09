It appears that Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston will not be a one-off match with Lesnar vs. Kingston being advertised (likely a dark match) for the November 15th Friday Night Smackdown event.

It’s interesting to note that Becky Lynch is being advertised for the event despite being the RAW women’s champion. Kevin Owens is also being advertised despite being “fired” by Shane McMahon.

As always, the “card subject to change” policy should be taken into consideration.