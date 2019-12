Tyson Fury has continued to tease a match against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36. In an interview with Behind The Gloves, Fury talked about his Crown Jewel appearance and plans for after his upcoming fight against Deontay Wilder in February:

“It went really well, it was a good experience, WWE were fantastic.”

“I’m going to go back and destroy Brock Lesnar, at Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania rather, in Florida, after I beat Wilder, I’m coming for Brock.”