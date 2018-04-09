Update On Brock Lesnar’s New WWE Contract, Has Option For One More UFC Fight

As noted, WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Universal Champion Brock Lesnar had re-signed with WWE.

He retained the title over Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34. It was well known that his contract with the company expired on Sunday night and there was some speculation about him returning to the UFC.

Dave Meltzer of MMA Fighting is reporting that although WWE didn’t disclose the length of his new contract, he has found out by talking with sources that Lesnar’s contract is a short-term deal that does allow him to do at least one UFC fight. There no word yet on if the deal allows for multiple UFC fights.

It was also noted that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Lesnar kept the Wrestlemania 34 result secret from top people in the company as well as the creative team. Those outside of the inner circle believed that Reigns was to beat Lesnar in the main event at WrestleMania and Lesnar would go back to the UFC. Thus, the news of him re-signing was a surprise.