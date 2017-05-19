Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Schedule, Latest On Jim Ross Doing WWE Commentary, Tyler Bate On Pete Dunne

– Here are the current dates that Brock Lesnar is scheduled for this summer:

* June 12th: Raw in Lafayette, LA

* June 26th: Raw in Los Angeles

* July 3rd: Raw in Phoenix

* July 9th: WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV

* July 10th: Raw in Houston

– Jim Ross confirmed on Busted Open Radio that he will be doing play-by-play commentary for the upcoming WWE Women’s tournament which will take place this summer.

.@JRsBBQ confirms on @BustedOpenRadio he will be calling the WWE Women's Tournament this summer on the WWE Network! pic.twitter.com/316uktvFza — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 19, 2017

– In an interview with Bleacher Report, Tyler Bate talked about what fans can expect from his match against Pete Dunne at NXT Takeover: Chicago:

“When I first faced Pete at the UK tournament, we barely scratched the surface of what we can do and show the WWE Universe. Both of us have plenty more tricks in the bag that we can pull out, it’s just going to be balls to the wall.”