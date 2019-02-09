Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Schedule, SmackDown Star Injured, Big Show

— Brock Lesnar is not scheduled for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view a week from Sunday, or Raw this Monday night in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Lesnar is also not scheduled for WWE Fastlane on March 10, which is the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.

WWE.com had Lesnar listed for the post-Elimination Chamber episode of Raw on Monday, February 18, as well as Raw the following Monday in Atlanta, Georgia. Lesnar is no longer listed for either show.

WWE.com is only advertising Lesnar for the March 18th episode of Raw at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. He is not scheduled for any other shows before WrestleMania, but will likely be added later.

— Mustafa Ali has been working hurt of late as he’s dealing with a tailbone injury, according to Fightful.com. He reaggravated the injury last week during the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. However, it’s not expected to keep him out of the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship.

— Big Show celebrated his birthday on Friday as “The World’s Largest Athlete” turned 47 years old.

Vince McMahon took to Twitter to send “giant-sized” birthday wishes to Big Show.