Bruce Prichard’s “Something Else To Wrestle With” show on the WWE Network will begin filming this Monday. This is according to a post from Prichard’s co-host Conrad Thompson, who tweeted out the following:

So “Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” on the @WWENetwork is scheduled for 13 weeks. We tape our first episode this coming Monday. How long is this gonna last before I get us fired? #WWE — Conrad Thompson (@HeyHeyItsConrad) April 13, 2018