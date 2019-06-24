Update On Change To Match Format During WWE TV Shows

In an update on Vince McMahon reportedly no longer wanting to have wrestling matches take place during commercial breaks, it appears that WWE TV matches will now be ending within the same segment instead of running over the course of multiple segments. The idea is that matches designed to be longer will be two-out-of-three falls.

PWInsider.com reported the following:

“PWInsider.com has also been told by one source that idea of trying matches with multiple rounds has also been pitched at some point in the last few weeks, similar to the old European rounds system, but there is no word yet that idea will be executed.”