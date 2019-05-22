Update On Changes Made During WWE RAW

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on reports that changes were made to the WWE RAW script at the last minute. Here is what Meltzer said:

“Disaster is a funny word because when I watched the show, I never thought … the only thing on the show I thought was a disaster was the 24/7 stuff. The rest of it was just normal stuff. Apparently, backstage it was extremely disorganized and things were being changed as the show was going on. Matches were changed and maybe that’s why Baron Corbin got pinned.”

“They keep some of the segments,” Meltzer said. “It’s not like they nix everything. They just change some percentages of it because Vince is on a whim. What are you gonna do? I have no explanation for this. Yeah, it just is what it is. WCW used to be like this.”