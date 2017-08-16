Update On Charlotte Flair’s Status For WWE SummerSlam Week

One day after WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent surgery, Charlotte Flair issued an update on her father’s condition through Instagram.

Hi guys, On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us. 🙏🏻💜 We will update everyone when we have more information. 💪🏻😀❤️ A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

As far as Charlotte’s status for “SummerSlam Week” is concerned, while she’s currently not slated to compete at SummerSlam this Sunday, she is advertised to make a few appearances in the next few days as WWE takes over New York City. Of course, this hinges on how her father’s recovery goes.

WWE announced “SummerSlam Week” details on Tuesday and Charlotte is listed for the following two appearances:

Brooklyn Cyclones Night – Thursday, Aug. 17

Superstars Apollo Crews, Carmella, Charlotte and Mark Henry will visit MCU Park in Coney Island and catch the first pitch, which will be thrown by local Boys & Girls Club members.

Make-A-Wish One World Observatory Visit – Saturday, Aug. 19

Superstars Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair and Dolph Ziggler will visit One World Observatory positioned on top of One World Trade Center, the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, to meet with Make-A-Wish kids and their families.

According to Dave Meltzer on the post-Raw edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, she is also slated to appear at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III this Saturday with Finn Balor.