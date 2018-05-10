Update On Chris Jericho Being Pulled From Casket Match At WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

More details on Chris Jericho being pulled from his Casket match with The Undertaker at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event has surfaced online.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rusev was originally set for the casket match and then replaced with Jericho.

This led to Jericho telling WWE Chairman Vince McMahon that he was going to Fukuoka to shoot another angle with NJPW for his match with Naito at Dominion.

A few hours later, Jericho was told that the Prince of Saudi Arabia asked for Rusev in the match instead of him so they were taking him out and putting him in the 50-man Royal Rumble match.