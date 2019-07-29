Update On CM Punk And AEW, Are Fans Being Worked?

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the CM Punk/AEW talks and if Cody Rhodes and Punk are working fans. Here is what Meltzer said courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“This is not a work. He [Punk] doesn’t wanna wrestle.”

“They want him, they’ve contacted him and he isn’t interested. They made another pitch for this pay-per-view and I’m sure they’ll try to make another pitch for [the TNT show] and he says no. That’s where it stands.”

Meltzer also responded to fans on Twitter regarding the situation:

Things can change tomorrow, but I can factually tell you as of two days ago you'd be way wrong. https://t.co/bkycSgFcBe — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 28, 2019