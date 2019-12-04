Update On Dio Maddin’s Status With WWE

WWE RAW announcer Dio Maddin hasn’t been on television since being attacked by Brock Lesnar last month. According to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, Maddin will not be returning to the commentary desk. Instead, Maddin is heading back to the WWE Performance Center to continue training for an in-ring career with the company.

Samoa Joe is temporarily taking Maddin’s spot on RAW commentary until Joe is cleared to wrestle again. At this time, it’s unknown who will permanently take the third spot on commentary.