Update On Drew McIntyre Following King Of The Ring Loss

PWInsider.com is reporting that Drew McIntyre is not in New York for tonight’s edition of WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden. McIntyre was also not in attendance for last week’s show.

Mike Johnson noted the following about McIntyre’s absence:

“The word making the rounds among talents is that McIntyre underwent a minor surgery to help fix a lingering injury after the recent Mexico loop.”

The idea is that McIntyre would have the procedure done so he’d be healthy for WWE’s fall television season and the start of the build for Wrestlemania 36. McIntyre is said to be already ready to return and could be back as soon as next week’s television tapings if WWE doctors clear him.