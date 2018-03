Former NXT Champion Drew McIntyre has returned to the WWE Performance Center in order to rehab his injury. If you recall, he suffered a torn bicep back in November at an NXT Takeover event where he lost the title to Andre Almas.

When he first suffered the injury, the timeline for his return to in-ring action was April so it appears that he is right on schedule to make his return to television after NXT Takeover: New Orleans.