Update On Enzo Amore

As noted, Enzo Amore was scheduled to face Cedric Alexander on WWE Raw tonight in a Cruiserweight Championship match.



Amore was sent to the hospital on Monday due to illness. The champion posted a video on Instagram from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami hooked up to an IV. Amore was sick earlier in the day. The status of that match is not known at this time.



In an update, PWinsider.com is reporting that Amore checked himself out of the emergency room in Miami, Florida and went to Raw, arriving about an hour before the show went on the air.

Despite the fact that Amore pushed that he be allowed to wrestling, WWE officials informed him they were not going to let him perform sick and ordered him to leave the venue and return to his hotel.