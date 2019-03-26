Update On Final Person To Enter The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame

As previously noted, Twitter account @WrestleVotes reported that Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake was one of the names that would be entering the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

In an update, New York radio station WHTZ 100.3 FM has reportedly been advertising Beefcake for the ceremony.

Hulk Hogan has been rumored to be the person inducting Beefcake into the Hall of Fame. Hogan has been promoting Beefcake for an appearance at his beach shop this weekend: