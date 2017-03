Gail Kim, who has been out of action since October, noted on Twitter that she is technically not under contract to Impact Wrestling but that fans shouldn’t be worried. She noted that she hopes to be back soon.

Not officially signed but always with impact. My home! I'll hopefully be on the return soon. Don't count me out. https://t.co/XSDtV28qZi — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) March 7, 2017