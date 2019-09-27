Update On Goldberg – Dolph Ziggler, Latest On The Revival’s WWE Status

– Regarding the Bill Goldberg/Dolph Ziggler confrontation in Las Vegas, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the two were shooting their own angle and WWE currently doesn’t have any plans to continue the feud. There are still plans for Goldberg to make occasional WWE appearances and he is scheduled for the Smackdown debut on FOX.

– F4WOnline.com is reporting that WWE has extended Dash Wilder’s contract another ten weeks due to the period he was out of action in 2016 with a broken jaw. The Revival’s contracts were initially set to expire in April of 2020 and the team has reportedly not re-signed yet.