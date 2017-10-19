Update On How Long The Shield’s Reunion Will Last

The Shield is now being advertised for the WWE live event on December 26th at Madison Square Garden.

As previously noted, the group’s reunion was designed to help get Roman Reigns over more as a face and give him something to do until the road to WrestleMania 34 begins.

The following is from MSG.com:

WWE returns to The World’s Most Famous Arena with the annual WWE LIVE Holiday Tour!

ROMAN REIGNS, SETH ROLLINS & DEAN AMBROSE HAVE REUNITED AS THE SHIELD!

THE SHIELD VS. THE MIZ, SHEAMUS & CESARO

– 6 MAN TAG TEAM MAIN EVENT –

PLUS MORE OF YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS INCLUDING:

JOHN CENA

BRAUN STROWMAN

FINN BALOR

SAMOA JOE

SASHA BANKS

ALEXA BLISS

BAYLEY

BRAY WYATT

MATT HARDY

AND MANY MORE!

*Card is subject to change