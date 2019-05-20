Update On How WWE Kept Brock Lesnar At Money In The Bank A Secret

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, people in WWE were allegedly told that Ali would be winning the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match prior to Brock Lesnar appearing.

It appears that none of the competitors were told about Lesnar being at the show.

Johnson noted, “We are told that competitors were told there would be a spot at the end where Ali would be standing on the top of the ladder and be tipped over but was not told who would be coming out to do the spot.”

As previously noted, WrestleVotes claimed that Ali and Drew McIntyre had been considered to win the briefcase at one point.

Lesnar is scheduled to appear on tonight’s RAW and is expected to have a match at the Super Showdown PPV.