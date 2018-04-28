Update On If Aiden English Was Injured At WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

As seen at Friday’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on the WWE Network in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium, The Undertaker defeated Rusev in a Casket Match. The part of the finish of the match saw Taker hit a tombstone on Aiden English and placing both English and Rusev in the casket.

If you looked closely at Aiden’s head, it was pretty close to the mat. Thus, there were some fans who thought English may have been injured. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that English is okay after his head was spiked off the mat.