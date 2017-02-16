Update On John Cena Taking More Time Off Soon

We noted earlier this week how John Cena is scheduled to take more time away from WWE after the April 2nd WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando. It’s believed he will be filming The Pact, which is set for a theatrical release in 2018.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Cena has a lot of projects planned for this year. He is currently off advertising for SmackDown events beginning the week after WrestleMania, including the June 8th Money In the Bank pay-per-view from St. Louis.

Cena is expected to team with girlfriend Nikki Bella to face The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania but that match has not been confirmed.