Update On John Cena’s Return To WWE TV

WWE has officially announced that John Cena would appear on the Christmas Day edition of WWE Monday Night Raw in Chicago, Illinois.

During Monday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked if Cena’s return will be a one-off, or if he’ll be having a lengthy run, and according to Meltzer, he will be sticking around at least until the Royal Rumble.

“[Cena] is in, until he’s gone again,” said Meltzer. “He’s working the Garden, he’s working that whole week, so I presume he’s in the Royal Rumble. I haven’t heard his name attached to any new movies that are filming in the next couple months, so I think he’s back for a run.”