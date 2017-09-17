Update On John Cena’s Status For Monday’s No Mercy Go-Home WWE RAW

It’s still possible that John Cena makes it to Monday’s RAW in San Jose, the final red brand show before his match with Roman Reigns at next Sunday’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view.

Cena wrestled Rusev at today’s WWE live event in Shenzhen, China and defeated him in a match that took place before intermission. Cena would be able to fly out of China and make the 17 hour flight to San Jose for RAW.

It’s worth noting that Cena is still not being advertised by the WWE website or by the SAP Center website.

WWE’s official preview for Monday’s RAW has the following blurb for Cena and Reigns, which sounds like they are planning on Cena’s absence: