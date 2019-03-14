Update On John Cena’s WrestleMania 35 Status, Alexa Bliss On Her Inspirations, Santino Marella

— WWE is officially on the road to WrestleMania 35, which leads to natural speculation of an appearance by John Cena. According to a report by John Pollock of POST Wrestling, Cena is scheduled to wrestle at the show.

While Pollock doesn’t know who Cena’s opponent is, WWE does have a plan for him. He speculates that Cena could face Elias.

“One option could be Elias if Cena is just coming in for something quick with low expectations. There is also the question of how available Cena is to do any television before ‘Mania considering he’s in the middle of shooting a movie. Based on television, it feels that Cena should do something involving R-Truth after all the references. Maybe they can attack Elias and rap together.”

— Alexa Bliss discusses inspirational women with Girl Up leader Sameeha Rizvi in honor of Women’s History Month.

— Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella turns 45 years old today. Take a look back at 10 of “The Milan Miracle”‘s most memorable moments.