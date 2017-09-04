Update On Kurt Angle Wrestling Again For WWE, The Undertaker’s 20 Greatest Moments (Video), Bayley

– In celebration of The Undertaker’s storied career, WWE counts down “The Deadman”‘s 20 greatest moments.

– In this video, Bayley shows her supports for the Red Nose Day School Challenge.

– According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer, Kurt Angle will wrestle again in WWE if he can pass a physical.

Plan is for him to wrestle if he passes physical https://t.co/wMq9Bjxx78 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 7, 2017

With Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley out of the picture, Vince McMahon named Angle as the new General Manager of Raw.