Update On Kurt Angle Wrestling Again For WWE, The Undertaker’s 20 Greatest Moments (Video), Bayley

04/09/2017

– In celebration of The Undertaker’s storied career, WWE counts down “The Deadman”‘s 20 greatest moments.

– In this video, Bayley shows her supports for the Red Nose Day School Challenge.

– According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer, Kurt Angle will wrestle again in WWE if he can pass a physical.

With Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley out of the picture, Vince McMahon named Angle as the new General Manager of Raw.

