Update On Lars Sullivan Following “Mental Health Incident”

Last November, WWE began airing vignettes hyping the arrival of Lars Sullivan to the main roster. Sullivan was slated to work a dark match at Raw on January 7 in Orlando, Florida, but he reportedly had an anxiety attack upon arriving at the Amway Center and left the premises. WWE then rescheduled his dark match for the following night at SmackDown LIVE in Jacksonville, Florida, but he flew home to Colorado before the show. Sullivan hasn’t been at a WWE event since.

In an update on Sullivan, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that he is “in a good place” after seeking professional help for what was described as a “mental health incident.”

People close to Sullivan say he immediately began seeking help from mental health professionals and WWE has been incredibly accommodating the whole time.

Sullivan is said to be feeling better now after being out of the spotlight and is happy for the other wrestlers that got promoted from NXT to the main roster. However, it’s still unclear if he’ll return to WWE.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reported Wednesday that Vince McMahon is still behind giving Sullivan a big push if and when he does return to action. Davis also reported today that he heard that there’s a “decent chance” Sullivan could be part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.